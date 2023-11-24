ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $669.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $678.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.