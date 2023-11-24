Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 786,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,800. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

