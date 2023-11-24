Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 123,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 405,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

