Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $174.04 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average of $238.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $265,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $8,372,120 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

