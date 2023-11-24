Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$4,203,253.88 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at C$96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.