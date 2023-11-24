Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.94 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

