Sourceless 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,409.70 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $216.83 million and $13,409.70 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,906.98 or 0.99977055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003934 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01070182 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,408.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

