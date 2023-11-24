Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,906 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %
LUV stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.