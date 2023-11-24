SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 273,242 shares.The stock last traded at $28.16 and had previously closed at $28.24.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $611,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.