SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 92,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 248,209 shares.The stock last traded at $73.67 and had previously closed at $73.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

