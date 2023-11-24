Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

