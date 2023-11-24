Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Spire to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Spire Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Spire stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $184,717. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

