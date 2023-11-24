Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,220 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.68.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

