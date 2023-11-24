SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $20.71 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 196.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

