SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Director Buys $51,425.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Marc Lebovitz purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $51,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $347,000.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

