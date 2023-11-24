Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $242,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.50. 399,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,344. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

