Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $381,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PECO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. 24,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

