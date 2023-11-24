Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Stableford Capital II LLC owned about 0.18% of CISO Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CISO Global during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CISO Global in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CISO Global by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CISO Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CISO Global in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CISO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 745,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,214. CISO Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

