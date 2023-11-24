Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,444,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,182,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 834,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.



