Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases Shares of 1,684 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.89 and a 200 day moving average of $240.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

