Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.12

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 16411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$537.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

