Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.12

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 16411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLI
Standard Lithium Stock Performance
Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.