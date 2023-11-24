State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $354,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $411.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

