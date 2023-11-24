State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333,562 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $661,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.68. 4,294,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,745,260. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

