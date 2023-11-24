State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $142.42 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 74,239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $142,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $107.76. 1,049,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,448. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

