State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $157.38 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,587 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $157,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 1,631,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,998,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

