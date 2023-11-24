State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,962 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Danaher worth $167,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,470. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

