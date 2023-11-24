State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,757 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $206,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $479.17. 648,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,473. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

