State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 305,620 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305,620 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $288,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

