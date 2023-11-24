State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 45,813 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,569,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,813 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $246,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock worth $227,495,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.64. 2,204,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $418.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

