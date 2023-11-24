Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.53 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $165.53 million and $24.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,221.24 or 0.99968448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,006,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

