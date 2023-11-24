Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,581 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 615% compared to the average daily volume of 501 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 200,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

