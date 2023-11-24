StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FUN opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

