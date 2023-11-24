StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

