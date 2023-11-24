StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $478.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $200.62 and a 1 year high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
