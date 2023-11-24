StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $478.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $200.62 and a 1 year high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $705,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Stories

