StockNews.com Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

OMER stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Omeros has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 258.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omeros by 344.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 883,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 188.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 797,034 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 621,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

