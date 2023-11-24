StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $736.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.09. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after buying an additional 1,055,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

