StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PDM opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $736.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.09. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $11.37.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after buying an additional 1,055,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
