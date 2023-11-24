StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Up 9.7 %

CFRX opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $704,060.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ContraFect in the third quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 752.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 419,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

