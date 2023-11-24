StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Up 9.7 %
CFRX opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $704,060.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
