StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- Stock Average Calculator
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.