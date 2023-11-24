StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.