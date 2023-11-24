StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

