StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.4 %

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

