StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.4 %
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.57.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
