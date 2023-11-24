StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.14. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.