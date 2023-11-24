StockNews.com Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

