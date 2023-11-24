StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
NYSE CHT opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chunghwa Telecom
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.