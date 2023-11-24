StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE CHT opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

