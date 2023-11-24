StockNews.com Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.99. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 74.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Lantronix by 1,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 669,100 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

