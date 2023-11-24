StockNews.com Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

