StockNews.com Upgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLT

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.