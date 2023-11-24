Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Stratis has a market cap of $188.26 million and approximately $195.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.84 or 0.05549711 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,596,715 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

