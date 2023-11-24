Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.01. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 100,610 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -1.01.

In related news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 963,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

