Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.01. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 100,610 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 963,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.