Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.12

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$70.12 and last traded at C$69.90, with a volume of 352007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

