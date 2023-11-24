Supremex (TSE:SXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.77 and last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 45535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

